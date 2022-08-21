Bamu to present ‘Jeevan Sadhna Award on 64th foundation day; Dr Rasale selected for award

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will present the annual ‘Jeevan Sadhna Award-2022 in a programme to be held on August 23 as part of the 64th foundation day celebration.

It may be noted the university presents the award every year on foundation day to those who make remarkable contributions in the field of Education, Science, Medical Service, Research and Social Work, literature, Administration, Law and Sports fields.

This year, noted critic Dr Sudhir Rasal was selected for the award for his contribution in the field of education, literature and research. Noted litterateur Baba Bhand will be the chief guest while vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, management council members Kishor Shitole and Dr Vilas Khandare will be the guests of honour. Dr Sudhir Rasal hails from Vaijapur tehsil. After matriculation from Saraswati Bhuvan and graduation from Milind College, he did a postgraduate course from Osmania University (Hyderabad).

He has worked as a teacher in the Marathi Department of Bamu for 34 years and penned 16 different books and edited four books.

Dr Rasal has also written more than 90 research articles. The noted critic worked on different posts in Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mandal, Sahitya Akademi (Delhi), Maharashtra Sahitya Sanskritik Mandal, Maharashtra Rajay Vishwakosh Mandal.