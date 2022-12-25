Bamu to recruit teachers in coming days

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will fill the vacant posts of teaching staff in the coming days.

It may be noted that the number of vacant posts of assistant professors, associate professors and professors is increasing every year due to retirement. There are 52 postgraduate departments on the city campus. Many of them have only one or two teachers while the departments have one to three courses with Ph D research.

Many departments hired teachers on a clock-hour basis (CHB) and some teachers on a contract basis to complete the syllabus on time. The recruitment was delayed for one or another reason during the last eight to ten years. There was a complete ban on recruitment since 2017.

This was also affecting Bamu’s ranking on the national level and NAAC accreditation.

The State Government recently granted permission to fill 80 per cent seats out of the total approved. Bamu has 289 approved posts of teachers while 136 are vacant.

As per the Government, the university should have 217 posts filled. This means that the administration will have to fill 73 posts of teachers on the basis of the given permission. The administration will recruit the teachers as per the category-wise reservation policy. There are also 351 posts of officers and employees were vacant.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the proposal for the recruitment of teachers vacant posts was sent to the backward class cell for approval.

Box

The grade number of approved posts and vacant posts are as follows;

Grade-------approved posts------------vacant posts

Grade-I------------14-----------------------five

Grade-II-----------54-----------------------31

Grade-III----------47-----------------------15

Grade-IV---------249----------------------126

Total---------------777----------------------351

Box

Teachers vacant posts

Post-----------------------total posts----------------------vacant

Professor-----------------35----------------------------------30

Associate Professor----80-----------------------------------55

Assitant Professor------174---------------------------------63

Total---------------------289---------------------------------136