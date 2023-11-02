Bamu to use ‘Chh Sambhajinagar’ instead of Aurangabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The general administration department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) informed department and administrative heads, all officers and employees, principals, trustees, teachers and students of affiliated colleges to use ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ instead of Aurangabad its name.The administration issued a circular stating that ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ was added to the name of Bamu.

The State Government published a gazette on October 20,203 adding the name of the university as ‘Bamu, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, instead of Bamu, Aurangabad. The name of Osmanabad as ‘Dharashiv was also changed in its sub-centre address.

Bamu administration asked all the academic and administrative heads and affiliated colleges us ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar instead of Aurangabad in its name. The name of the district also be changed on the printed documents of the university including writing pads, letterheads and stamps. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that all should take its note.