Bamu top officers review final preparations of Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Top officers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy on Tuesday reviewed the final preparations on the eve of the four-day Central Youth Festival beginning in its campus on October 4.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole accompanied by Management Council member Dr Yogita Patil, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan, advisory committee member Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Sanjay Deolankar, Dr Jayant Shevtekar and executive engineer Ravindra Kale visited all the stages to review the final preparations.

Box

Shobhayatra to be taken out

Shobhayatra, a procession of young artists will be taken out from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the campus at 9 am on Wednesday. VC Dr Yeole will inaugurate the procession.

A total of 25 teams have registered for the process.