Bamu turns blind to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Chair

Aurangabad :

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University turned a blind eye to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Chair for the past one and half years.

Bamu officers on the condition of anonymity told this newspaper that the University Grants Commission (UGC) allotted the chair to the selected universities across the country including Bamu for more than a decade ago. The basic objective was to reach out to society especially teachers and students coming from different segments.

“The Study Centre with local Government Departments, Institutes and bodies including Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, held different activities on Azad's social and political views in the early years. Scholars and experts from different disciplines and languages delivered lectures at the various events,” they said.

A group of academicians and teachers from the different city colleges said that UGC established the Chair to promote the social, political and cultural ideas of Maulana Azad who was one of the most prominent leaders of the nationalist movement espoused not only the cause of Hindu-Muslim unity but also that of secularism, socialism and national integration.

“The university has 14 study centres and two chairs- Maulana Azad Chair and Shrinivasa Ramanujam Chair. Except for Maulana Azad Chair, all are running through funding from UGC, the Government or university funding. The university forgot to hold any programme on November 11, the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad, the first education minister of the country who established top institutes and bodies of the country,” they added.

When contacted, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath was not available for comment.

No programme in 18 months

The UGC stopped funding for the Chair in 2014. The university along with local institutes held small events till February 22, 2021. However, no programme was held during the last one and a half years duration. With Dr Hameed Khan’s retirement, no director was appointed at the Maulana Azad Chair.

What were to objectives

The main objectives of the Study Centre included introducing and extending Maulana Azad's secular views and a quest for educational excellence and his contribution to journalism and starting a certificate course in Peace studies based on Azad's ideas for Government officers especially from Police, Revenue and civic bodies.

3 courses offered at centre

With the establishment of the Chair, it launched three courses. The names of the courses are- Diploma on Communal Harmony, Social Justice and Secular Discourses and a certificate course in Peace Studies.