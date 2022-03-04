Banished goon arrested for threatening trader

Aurangabad, March 4:

Jinsi police have arrested a banished goon from Kailashnagar area for threatening a trader and demanding Rs 5 lakh ransom on Thursday.

The arrested has been identified as Syed Mushtaq Syed Gafur alias Builder (Mondha, Jafar Gate) and more than 8 serious crimes have been registered against him.

A trader Govind Kanji Patel runs Sharda Saw Mill in Kailashnagar area. On Thursday, the work of construction of the sawmill was going on when Syed Mushtaq came there and threatened him. He asked him to stop the work and pay him Rs 5 lakh ransom, or else he will allow him to complete the construction and will also beat him.

On receiving the information, Jinsi police team arrested Syed Mushtaq. The action was executed under the guidance of PI Vyankatesh Kendre by PSI Gokul Thakur, ASI Sampat Rathod, Sunil Jadhav, Nandlal Chavan and others. A case threatening and demanding ransom has been registered against Mushtaq based on the complaint lodged by Patel and a case of illegally entering the city despite being banished on the complaint lodged by ASI Sampat Rathod. PSI Ananta Tangade is further investigating the case.

DCP Zone - 1 had banished eight persons in December 2021 including Syed Mushtaq from the city and the district. Mushtaq returned to the city in just two months. He again started his criminal activities and threatened Patel for Rs 5 lakh.