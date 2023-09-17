Bank manager commits suicide in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old bank manager committed suicide by hanging himself in his residential house on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Amol Sanjay Chikne, a resident of Chhatrapatinagar, Harsul.

According to the police, Amol had cleared the IBPS exam and had joined the Indian Bank at Akashwani area as manager. He was living with his parents and younger brother.

On Saturday night, everyone in the family had dinner and went to their respective rooms to sleep. On Sunday morning, Amol's mother went to his room to wake him up, but she found him hanging from the ceiling. She screamed for help, and the neighbors and family members rushed to his aid.

Amol was brought down and rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

The reason behind Amol's suicide is still unknown. Constable Nirmala Kolte is further investigating the case.