Banking sector awareness campaign for customers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to empower citizens with knowledge ahead of the upcoming elections, the Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation has unveiled plans for a customer awareness campaign. The initiative aims to inform customers about the critical issues affecting the banking sector.

These concerns include the potential ramifications of bank privatization on savings security, the prioritization of corporate interests over public funds, and the burden of high service charges on customers. Emphasizing the importance of accessible loans for agriculture and unemployed youth, the federation seeks to foster a people-centric approach to banking. The office bearers will engage with political parties, urging clarity on their positions. Failure to address these concerns may lead to their rejection, said Devidas Tuljapurkar, the federation's general secretary.