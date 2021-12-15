Banks on two day strike from Dec 16

The strike has been called to protest against the Centre's plan to privatize public sector banks

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

Banks in Aurangabad will stay closed for two days, starting December 16. The bank employees will be going on a strike on December 16 and 17 due to various demands.

The strike has been planned by the UFBU against the Central government’s decision to privatize the public sector banks. According to union members, the government has decided to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill,2021 during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

This bill aims to privatize the public sector banks. The strike has been called to protest against the Centre's plan to privatize public sector banks. Convener UFBU Devidas Tuljapurkar, said that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not give up the idea of privatization of the banks. The officials said that they have made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning at the ATMs during the two-day strike.