Battery swapping will save charging time, Cos. may provide EVs sans batteries, user will later lease one at swapping station

YOGESH GOLE

Aurangabad, Feb 5: The central government’s move to allow battery swapping in electrical vehicles (EVs) is being seen as one more step to develop conductive atmosphere for EVs in the country. The EV industry is now closely watching how the swapping policy shapes up and what concessions/subsidy government offers.

As reported earlier, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget the plan for the battery swapping policy and inter-operability standards.

Globally, both charging stations and battery swapping methods are followed to replenish the discharged batteries. In countries like Taiwan, swapping is in vogue due to small population and advances in technology.

Speaking to Lokmat Times, Bagla Group chairman Rishi Bagla said, “The government’s intent is clear. It wants to bring EVs on roads as early as possible and is ready to take any step that makes this possible. Swapping policy is one such initiative. Charging at stations takes time but in case of battery swapping, you just visit the swapping station, give the discharged battery and take the charged one. So, time required for charging is saved. In areas where charging infrastructure is not available, swapping can be a good option. The situation is evolving and we need to wait for the scenario to emerge clear.’’

Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Skills Development Council, New Delhi Arindam Lahiri opined that swapping will be easier and more useful for two and three-wheelers. “Many manufacturers are planning to provide EVs sans batteries. This will reduce the initial price of the vehicle as batteries form a major component of the total cost. The buyer will then go for leasing battery at swapping stations.”

Mechanisation will be needed for bigger EVs

Lahiri feels that it will not be easy to implement battery swapping for four-wheelers or big buses. “Mechanised swapping stations wherein batteries are removed and replaced by machines will need storage space, elaborate charging facility and big investment. This may lead to same constraints as charging stations,’’ he added.

Uniform standards

Manufacturers roll out vehicles with different voltage and other specifications. Introducing swapping concept on large scale will need uniform standards all over the country, the experts opined.

We need more charging stations

Director General of Society of Automotive Engineers India, Chennai K Venkataraj feels that though battery swapping is the cheapest, country like India needs more charging stations. He advises to use the existing infrastructure like petrol stations, hospitals, schools, state and central government office premises, public parking spaces for setting up charging stations. “In India, because of the federal structure we have multiple standards, and laws due to which getting different permissions for swapping centres can be a problem,’’ he said.