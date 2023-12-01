Bawankule optimistic about winning Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat

Will secure 51 percent of the total votes: App for BJP office bearers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrashekhar Bawankule, exuded confidence in winning the Lok Sabha seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, even if it goes to the Shiv Sena's Shinde group. Speaking at a core committee meeting, Bawankule interacted with super warriors at IMA hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday.

Speaking further, Bawankule revealed that the BJP is launching a comprehensive contact campaign, involving 600 warriors conducting door-to-door outreach. The aim is to present the Modi government's schemes to the people and secure 51 percent of the total votes.

The decision on the Lok Sabha seat candidate will be determined through coordination between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM’s Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, with the proposal submitted to the Central parliamentary board. Bawankule emphasized that the BJP, in alliance with warriors, officials, and activists, will work towards securing victory for their candidate.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, housing minister Atul Save, general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar and others were present.

Scrutiny of Thackeray’s future

Addressing former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's criticisms on issues like unseasonal rains and farmer woes, Bawankule urged scrutiny of Thackeray's tenure and claimed the BJP would emerge as the largest party in five states in 2024. He refrained from commenting on local factionalism, including the casino case.

App for BJP office bearers

Expressing dissatisfaction with the party's network growth in the city, Bawankule highlighted the underutilization of a specially designed app for office bearers. He urged party members to actively engage with the app and fulfill their assigned tasks, emphasizing the self-leadership of BJP warriors.