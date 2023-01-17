BBA student held for possessing country-made pistol; live cartridges.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a bid to show off amongst family members and friends, a business administration student bought a country-made pistol with two live cartridges. The Satara police raided and seized the pistol and cartridges from the possession of the student.

The police have booked the student Chetan Ganesh Jhadke (22, Wadadgaon in Aurangabad tehsil) and two other fellow students Akshay Khandagale and Pintoo. “The police have arrested Chetan and have launched a massive hunt to arrest the two others,” said the police inspector Prashant Potdar.

Chetan is a third-year student of the BBA course in the college situated in the Waluj area. The police inspector came to know that Chetan is possessing the ‘katta’ and ‘kadtus’. Hence, he along with his squad laid a trap and detained the student. The cops recovered an iron make pistol of valuing Rs 30,000. The size of the pistol is 17 centimetres long and 5 cm wide. The cops also seized two plastic make live cartridges of black colour. The total value of seized material is Rs 32,000.

Today’s action was taken by inspector Prashant Potdar, API Vinayak Shelke, PSI Devidas Shewale, Sarjerao Sanap, Sambhaji Gore, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, head constable Sunil Dhule, Satdive, Manoj Akole, Sunil Pawar, Deepak Shinde, Kapil Khilare, Rameshwar Kawade, Abhay Bhalerao and Babasaheb Murmure.

2-days PCR

The investigation officer produced Chetan Jhadke in the court where he was remanded in police custody remand (PCR) for two days. Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive hunt to arrest the absconding Akshay Khandagale and Pintoo for selling the pistol to Chetan.