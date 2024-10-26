BCA spot admission round in Bamu;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The spot admission round for the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) will be held in the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on October 28.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the admissions to BCA for the academic year 2024-25.

Some seats remained vacant after the CAP rounds. So, the colleges and universities were allowed to hold the spot admission round for the vacant seats.

Following this, the Management Science Department will implement the spot admission round at 10 am, on Monday. Director of the department Dr Farooque Khan said that those candidates who were declared by the CET Cell are eligible to take admissions in the round.

Admission date for Executive-MBA extended

The university also extended the admission date up to October 30 for Executive-MBA course in the department. Those who have three years of experience are eligible for admission to this course.