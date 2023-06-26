Fuel supply disrupted in North Maharashtra and Marathwada due to tanker drivers' strike

The supply of fuel to multiple regions in North Maharashtra and Marathwada, including Nashik, has been halted on Monday morning due to a strike initiated by tanker drivers from three fuel plants. Allegedly, the drivers took this action after tankers from the Nagpur and Panavadi fuel plants near Manmad were targeted by angry villagers, resulting in the damaging of tanker windows and an assault on one of the drivers. Consequently, there is a high probability of fuel shortages in several districts, including Nashik.

Tankers carrying fuel from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and HPCL plants are stationed on both sides of the Nandgaon road, stretching between Nagpur and Panavadi. Once they receive their assigned numbers, the tankers proceed towards their designated projects. Unfortunately, there have been several accidents in the area attributed to the excessive speed of these tankers. It is imperative that the police deploy forces to prevent fuel transportation vehicles from parking on the highway. Recognizing the potential dangers, the Nagpur gram panchayat has written to the Manmad police, urging them to file cases against company officials responsible for any accidents caused by unauthorized obstruction of the road.

It is reported that there was a dispute between the villagers of Nagpur and the tanker drivers-owners regarding this issue. The villagers damaged the windows of some tankers, and the driver who had come out of the gas plant was assaulted. As a result of these incidents, the tanker drivers from all three projects have come together and refused to refuel, causing a halt in the supply. Around 500 tankers transport fuel from these projects. The fuel companies have awarded contracts for this work through tenders. There are parking facilities available at the fuel companies' premises. However, the drivers choose to park their vehicles on the road. The fuel companies have claimed that they are not responsible for this situation, which has further escalated the conflict. Due to the sudden strike by tanker drivers, fuel supply has been disrupted in some parts of Nashik, north Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

The fuel supply of petrol and diesel is provided from the three projects in Manmad to the districts of Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, and Nanded. However, the supply in this region has come to a halt. If the situation is not resolved quickly, petrol pumps in Nashik city will have to shut down due to the shortage of fuel supply in the afternoon. A similar situation could arise in the respective districts of North Maharashtra and Marathwada, as stated by Vijay Thackeray, the State Vice President of the Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association.