Full emergency declared after suspected hydraulic failure of flight from Sharjah to Kochi: CIAL

A full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport after a flight was suspected to have suffered a hydraulic failure en route from Sharjah to Kochi, informed Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

"Suspected hydraulic failure at IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi. Due to this, a full emergency was declared at 08.04 pm in the Kochi airport. The aircraft landed safely at 08.26 pm," informed CIAL in a statement.

According to CIAL officials, there were no diversion or runway blockages and the emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 pm.

Airport operations were declared normal post the withdrawal of the emergency.

Earlier on Sunday, an Air Asia flight makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport soon after take-off for Kolkata.

"Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official told ANI.

"An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe," Air Asia said in a statement.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," the carrier added.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

