Be alert, not stressed is his mantra

YOGESH GOLE

Dashing IPS officer Nimit Goyal was destined to be an entrepreneur. After graduating in chemical engineering in 2010, he joined his father in the family business of manufacturing generators – the Goyals have two units in Agra and one in Hathras. However, one of his friends told Nimit Goyal his personality was suited for the civil services examinations and advised him to give it a try. Though Goyal began preparing for the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, more than cracking it, the fact that he could read more in less amount of time in the process excited him. The intelligent and hard-working youngster cleared the tough examination in the first attempt itself in 2013, joining the IRS-IT. In the second attempt very next year, he was chosen for the IPS. “I became an IPS officer by stroke of luck,’’ Goyal, who has served as commandant SRPF and DCP, Mumbai among other responsibilities, says smilingly. Excerpts from an interview for Lokmat Times Young Turks series.

Preparations for civil services

Those were very charged days. During the day, I used to assist my father in the business and in the evening I studied. Preparing for the prestigious competitive examination changes your world view. I read as many books as possible to understand what is happening in the world, inculcating scientific tamper in myself and understood government functioning.

Looking back, are you happy joining the police force?

After all, one needs satisfaction in life and you get it when you can do things with certain amount of creativity, and doing work that you love doing. Entrepreneurship is also doing things with creativity, making profit as well as being able to serve the society. Joining IPS, I got an opportunity to contribute in improving government system and derive satisfaction by serving the people, reaching the last person.

Policing is a challenging and 24x7 job. How do you manage to cope?

You need to be alert, not stressed. Your work should not be able to dominate your health. I meditate, do yoga, speak to family members and being an ardent animal lover, play with my dog. Tension never overpowers me.

Challenges in policing in Aurangabad district

The biggest challenge is proliferation of illegal statues. Everybody respects great personalities but care should be taken that law is not transcended. How to convince people that inner feeling counts and not symbolism is a problem.

Opinion on Aurangabad’s growth

Aurangabad is a very good city that hosts very nice people. Police infrastructure and police force here are good. Spirit of entrepreneurship is evident in the city. New investment is coming and tax revenue collection in Aurangabad is also good. So, is the quality of education. There is excellent sports infrastructure. People in agriculture are also very progressive. Apart from traditional crops, they have turned to horticulture.

Only lacuna I can see is people are not ready to move. If Aurangabad and nearby areas have developed, a person from a remote taluka should be ready to come and capture opportunities provided by the city.

Memorable crime detection

An unfortunate incident of gang rape took place in the district a month after I joined. Within 72 hours, all seven criminals were arrested. I will be proud if we are able to deliver justice to the victim by securing conviction. All technical inputs are positive. Next two years, we will pursue the case till the time it leads to conviction.

Innovation during policing

People in the police department have a lot of sporting potential. I always strive to create sporting infrastructure. In Aurangabad, we have provided a boxing ring and a shooting arena with 10 metre air rifle, 10 metre air pistol and 9 mm shooting facilities. I also want the police band to reach out to the people. Transparent posting policy for constables and officers has also been my aim.

Rapid Fire

*Hobby: Equity trading.

*Favourite book: Wings of Fire by APJ Abdul Kalam

*Favourite movie – Hollywood movie Inception.

*Favorite food – Kadhi, chawal

*Holiday destination – Paris

*Favorite Actor/Actress: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra.