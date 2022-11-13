Be cautious in online transactions

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

City cyber police guided the policemen about the precautions to be taken while doing online transactions during a seminar held at Expert Global Solutions (Almet Company) under the cyber security session on Sunday.

ACP (crime and traffic) Vishal Dhume guided the audience. In the interactive session, cyber police station PI Gautam Patare, economic wing officer Amol Satodkar informed about what precautions should be taken while doing the online payment.

More than 250 officers, constabulary staff and others participated in the workshop. The police administration and the company management appealed the audience that awareness programmes should be organised in schools, colleges and establishments. Abhijeet Mohite, Vikrant Deshpande, Saurabh Patwardhan took efforts for the success of the workshop.