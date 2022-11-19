Be job givers to make country economic Superpower: Nitin Gadkari

Aurangabad :

“There should be strong will-power to do something than knowledge and technology. If there is a will, there is a way. If there is no will, there is only a survey, discussions, seminar committee and sub-committee. You (youths) should become job givers than job seekers. You (youths) have the power to turn the country into Atmanirbhar Bharat and economic Superpower of the world,” said Nitin Gadkari, union Minister for Road Transport.

He was speaking after he was honoured with the D Litt degree in the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held on Saturday.

Nitin Gadkari said that universities are like knowledge power centres which should be at the forefront for research based on the need of the respective region.

He said that Bamu and colleges has played an important role in the social and economic progress and prosperity of Marathwada.

“I always believe in two philosophies. The first is ‘innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, research skills and successful practices which are named knowledge. Conversion of knowledge is a wealth of the future. The other philosophy is ‘no one is the best, no material the waste. It depends upon the appropriate technology and vision of leadership that we can convert the best thing. Universities can play important role in both things,” he asserted.

The union Minister for Road Transport said universities and colleges should think about what can be done for the economic, and social development of the region and society.

“Dealings of import and export of crops, fruits, vegetable on a global level can be done through Jalna’s dry port on the line of Mumbai port. There is a logistic power for it. The automobile industry which exports two-wheelers from here can avail of it. The work on electronic, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel and bio-energy as energy has already begun. University can start courses considering multi-model logistic park (dry port of Jalna) and it will certainly benefit to youths,” he said.

Gadkari said that there is a need to make farmers progressive and prospers to reduce the number of suicide cases by turning them ‘Urjadata.’

He said that universities should work as a catalyst of social and economic change as they are not just education centres, but they are the big centre of education power taking knowledge to common men.