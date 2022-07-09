Be prepared to save country and constitution

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 9:

“BJP and Sangh Parivar consider Constitution, drafted by Dr Babasaehb Ambedkar as its enemy. It is proving a hurdle for the Sangh Parivar to make India, a Hindu Nation, based on the principle One Nation…On Culture. If these people again come into power in 2024, then they will throw the constitution in the garbage. Hence the Ambedkarites should get prepared to save the nation and the constitution”, opined the president of Tamilnadu’s Liberal Panther Party and MP Thol Thirumavalvan.

He was speaking during the Bhartiya Dalit Panther’s golden jubilee celebration function at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Saturday. Dalit Panther’s state president Adv Rameshbhai Khandagale presided over.

MP Thirumavalvan further said, BJP and Sangh people will make a Dalit or a Tribal, the president of this country, but they will never them the prime minister of India. There is no alternative to the Constitution to eradicate the caste system. Sangh Parivar considers the constitution as their enemy, but they do not openly criticize Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar or the Constitution. They only pretend to follow Dr Ambedkar, Taking inspiration from Raja Dhale and Namdev Dhasal, we started the Panther movement in Tamilnadu”, he said.

He also elaborated the brief history of the Panther movement in Tamilnadu and appealed that the people to understand the danger of capitalism and Brahmanism soon.

Subhash Thokal made an introductory speech. Leaders Dr Pratibha Ahire, social justice deputy commissioner Jayashree Sonkawade, Sanjay Kamble, Dr Gautam More, Dr Santosh Tayade, and Kadambari Khandagale made speeches. Adv Vijay Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the function.