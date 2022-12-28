Beauty parlour owner booked for cheating in name of ‘Sawant’

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A beauty parlour owner duped an unemployed youth and his relatives of Rs 20 lakh to give him a government job as her son looks after all the affair of state industry minister Uday Sawant. Based on a complaint lodged by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officer Ashok Rasal, a case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.

Police said, accused parlour owner Surekha Vivek Kate (53, Dashmeshnagar) told a couple Deepali and Sandeep Kulkarni that her son Kedarlooks after all the work of state industry minister Uday Sawant. He will help their nephew to get a job in MIDC, for which they will have to pay Rs 25 lakh. She also gave a written assurance of a job on Rs 100 bond. On September 16, Kulkarni couple paid her Rs 20 lakh and it was decided to pay the remaining Rs 5 lakh after receiving the appointment letter. They made an agreement in this regard on Rs 100 bond.

A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station. DCP of range 2 Sheelwant Nandedkar said that the police are investigating and the accused will be arrested after completing the legal procedure.

Under the guidance of PI Geeta Bagwade, API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.

Uday Sawant came to known during the assembly session at Nagpur on Tuesday that some woman is cheating people in the name of Sawant. He directed the MIDC CEO to take legal action in this regard. Accordingly, Rasal lodged a complaint on the orders of the seniors.