Beauty queen competition held

Aurangabad, March 17:

The ‘Tirumala Beauty Queen 2022’ competition was organized by Jainam Mahila Manch and Marwadi Yuva Manch Aurangabad Midtown on the occasion of International Women's Day. About 60 contestants participated in this competition.

The contestants wore Maharashtrian, South Indian and Western cothes. Also, nine contestants were selected from three rounds. The prize was given on behalf of Kute Group. The first prize went to Swati Sancheti, second to Anuja Dagda and third to Ashwini Patni. Sanjay Bokadia, Anuja Dagda, Ashwini Patni, Swati Sancheti, Preeti Kankaria, Astha Sethia, Bhakti Dose, Neha Bagrecha, Priyanka Harishchandra and Bhavana Sethia were among the runners up. Bharti Bagrecha, Mangal Parkh, Kavita Ajmera, Supriya Surana, Deepali Sancheti, Sonali Sarda, Savita Lodha and Asha Kasliwal took efforts. Shital Rudrawar, Jaya Salve and Nanda Mutha judged the programme.