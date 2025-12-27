Beer tempo falls into drain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tempo delivering beer to a shop at the busy Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar slipped into a drain on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured, though the incident created a momentary panic in the area.

Maharana Pratap Chowk hosts a variety of shops, including several beer outlets. On Friday, a tempo (MH-02 GR-9442) was unloading beer bottles in front of one shop when the wooden planks covering the drain suddenly gave way, causing the vehicle to slip into the drain. Luckily, the tempo did not overturn completely; otherwise, it could have posed a serious risk to both the goods and the customers nearby.