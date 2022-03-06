Benches made from plastic bottles in Venkateshnagar park

Aurangabad, March 6:

In a unique initiative, the members of the Maheshwari Pragati Mahila Mandal recycled the plastic bottles to make benches. These benches have been installed in the park at Venkateshnagar behind Surananagar in the Seven hill area. Instead of bricks, the members used the 'use and throw bottles' of water. The women first collected waste plastic bottles from the colony and filled them with carrybags and used them instead of bricks to make three benches. On Sunday, these benches were installed in the park. More such benches would be installed in the park in coming weeks. Their initiative was appreciated by the residents. The members said that waste plastic can also be put to good use if creativity is used. The Maheshwari mandal has set an example to the society through its work. Mandal president Usha Dhoot, Sarita Baldawa, Swati Khatod, Sulochana Mundada, Archana Bhattad, Kalpana Holani and Bharti Totla are working hard for this project. Trimbak Pathrikar, Bhagwat Sude, Vijay Pathrikar, Balkishan Baldava, Soni Desarda, Pramila Kabra were present on this occasion.

Move to save the cows

Plastic bottles and bags are thrown in the street. Cows eat these bags and then get sick due to disruption of the digestive system. To get rid of this waste plastic and to use it in constructive work, we made bench using bottles, said Usha Dhoot, president Maheshwari Pragati Mahila Mandal.