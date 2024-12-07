Beneficiares perturb over possibile change in Ladki Bahin Yojana eligibility

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With other factors, the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Yojana also played a major role in the resounding victory of the Mahayuti in the Assembly elections.

However, there are talks of making several changes in the terms and conditions of this scheme. Due to this, there is speculation that women from rural areas were perturbed over the possible amendment in norms.

Before the elections, the scheme was implemented keeping in mind the vote of women voters, but, now it is being expressed that beneficiaries may be scrutinized to reduce the financial burden.

In view of the Assembly elections, the Mahayuti Government launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana. As a result, the supporters of the ruling party were claiming that this much-talked-about scheme would be a game-changer. After that, the Mahayuti also won a resounding victory.

With the election process also over, now the women beneficiaries of the scheme are waiting for the upcoming sixth instalment. There is speculation among the women about whether they would get Rs 1500 as before or Rs 2,100 will be deposited in their accounts as promised by the Mahayuti.

These conditions being discussed

The discussions have started about preparing a list of women through checking criteria which included whether the husband of the beneficiary woman pays income tax, whether the family has a four-wheeler, whether more than two women from the same family have applied, whether the benefits of widows, abandoned, destitute and other schemes are being taken. If the criteria are implemented, the number of beneficiaries in tehsil may decrease.

5 instalments received, what next?

Before the elections, five instalments of the Ladki Bahin Yojana worth Rs 7,500 were deposited in the accounts of each eligible beneficiary. The first and second instalments for the months of July and August were deposited in the accounts of eligible women. The instalment for September was also deposited in their accounts with a difference of a few days.

Meanwhile, the combined instalment for October and November has been deposited in the accounts on Diwali itself, even before the implementation of the model code of conduct. It was promised that if the Mahayuti government comes to power again, the money for this scheme would be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.