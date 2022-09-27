Best engineering student to get gold medal

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Engineer’s Day was celebrated at the Government College of Engineering (GCE) on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya.

M B Patni, a former student of GCE announced that the best student of the college would get a gold medal and cash prize of Rs 51,000 from the current year. Patni presented the first gold medal to Pallavi Vedpathak.

Industrialist Shivprasad Jaju said that Engineers have a lion’s share in developing the world.

Earlier, dean of the Students Welfare Department Dr Santosh Atimapamlu made an introductory speech. Alumni Association president and industrialist Sudhir Bondekar and College principal Dr Anjali Bhalchandra also spoke.

Ankita Muley conducted the proceedings of the programme while association secretary Surendra Patil proposed a vote of thanks.