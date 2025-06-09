‘Better celibate than trapped in a toxic marriage’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the eve of Vat Savitri, while women pray for their husbands’ long life, men from the Patni Pidit Purush Ashram gathered under a Peepal tree in Karodi, MIDC Waluj to seek justice for those suffering in troubled marriages.

The group offered prayers to a crow effigy and shared their struggles against legal and social bias faced by men in marital disputes. The event began at 10 am with emotional testimonies. Key demands submitted to government including immediate formation of a National Men’s Commission, strict, gender-neutral action against false complaints, men’s grievance centers in every district, vigilance desks for men at police stations and separate judicial mechanism to resolve domestic disputes within one year. “Men are not just earners; they are sons, husbands, fathers yet their emotional pain is ignored,” said a participant. The Ashram says over 11,000 men have registered, many claiming unfair treatment and false accusations, facing forced alimony and social isolation. The prayer ended with a plea: “Even if the law does not listen, may God hear our call for justice.” Adv. Bharat Fulare, Ashram President, said, “Tomorrow, women will pray for seven lifetimes with their husbands. But living even one life with a toxic partner is unbearable. We pray for peace, not a partner. Given the choice, we choose celibacy.”

Photo Caption:

Members of Patni Pidit Purush Ashram pray under the Peepal tree on Pimpal Pournima, seeking justice.