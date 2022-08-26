Beware of fake MSEDCL messages

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) customers are duped financially by sending fake MSEDCL messages. The customers should not react to messages received from personal mobile numbers, the MSEDCL sources appealed to the people.

The sources said, MSEDCL do not send any messages to the customers through personal mobile phone numbers. The customers registered with MSEDCL receive the messages about repairing, maintenance, or other technical reasons only through a messaging system.