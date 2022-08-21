Beware of those bridging communities

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Intellectual A H Salunke opined that an attempt is being made to curb the rights of the residents given by the Indian Constitution. Attempts are also taken to divide society politically and socially. He was speaking during the inauguration of 36th state-level convention of All India Backward and Minorities Communities Federation (BAMCEF) here on Sunday. He inaugurated the convention organised by Bamcef and Mulnivasi Bahujan Samaj at Vasanti Mangal Karyalaya, Satara area through online system.

Salunke further said, it is important that the people should remain alert in this difficult time. A foul play is going on to change the ideology of the people and making the communities fight among each others in the Maharashtra of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar. We should be aware of it, he said.

Supreme court lawyer Nitin Meshram, Dr Rajesh Kumar, V L Matang, Suresh Patil and other dignitaries were present. National president Kamlakant Kale (New Delhi) presided over.

The dignitaries opined that the eligible educated youth are kept away from the government jobs in the country and in the state.

Dr Vinod Waghalkar and Adv Vinodkumar Bansode conducted the proceedings of the function while S D Jagtap proposed a vote of thanks.