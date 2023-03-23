Bhagat Singh is great hero of modern age

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh is a great hero of the modern age. Youths should take inspiration of country’s pride from this revolutionary personality,” said Dr Shivaji Deode, Principal and noted thinker.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘ Bhagat Singh’s Social and Cultural Identity’ organised by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday. There were two sessions in the seminar. Jaidev Dole presided over the first session while Dr Mustajeeb Khan chaired the second session. Centre director Dr Sudhakar Shendge and scholar Tanaji Thombre were also seated on the dais. Dr Shivaji Deode said that there is a need to study every phase of Bhagat Singh’s life.

Dr Tanaji Thombre, another scholar, said that his thoughts are still an inspiration for the new revolution.

Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings of the event. Dr Maruti Tegumpure also spoke. Senator Dr Umakant Rathod, social activists Sushila Moral, adv Abhay Taksal and students were present.