Bhagatwadi mishap: truck slams, two scram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck carrying maize collided with a stationary JCB near Bhagatwadi in Khultabad taluka, injuring the driver and another person. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday.

The truck (MH 19-Z 5754) was travelling from Katshivri Phata to Khultabad when it crashed into the JCB. Fortunately, the JCB driver and his companion managed to jump off in time and escaped injury.

The public works department recently spent millions on roadwork between Katshivri Phata and Takali Rajerai. However, the road was poorly constructed with soil-mixed gravel and lacked a proper drainage system. This has caused the road to become uneven and prone to accidents, with both small and large crashes occurring frequently, according to locals.

(Photo Caption)

A truck crashed into a stationary JCB near Bhagatwadi.