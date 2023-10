Bhagirathibai Kunte passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bhagirathibai Bhikanrao Kunte (82, Bodhegaon, Phulambri, presently living at Samarthnagar) died on Saturday morning. She is the mother of Ravindra Kunte, personal assistant of Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda. She is survived by three sons, daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on her at Pushmanagari crematorium.