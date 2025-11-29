Bharatanatyam & Sarangi enchant audience

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day Govindbhai Shroff Sangeet Mahotsav organised by Saraswati Bhuvan Education Society (SBES) got off to a melodious start on Saturday evening.

The festival began with a mesmerising performance of Bharatanatyam by Utkarsha Borikar on stage. Later, the indescribable playing of world-renowned Sarangi player Ustad Dilshad Khan took the programme to a different level.

SBES president adv Dinesh Vakil, Principal Dr Vivek Mirgane, headmaster Vishwarup Nikumbh, Dr Savita Mule and Rahul Mohanpurkar were present.

On the first day of the festival, internationally renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Utkarsha Borikar mesmerised the audience with a beautiful performance. The dance began with Pushpanjali and Sharda Stuti.

Co-dancers Janavi Mangalnath, Mrinal Deshpande, Sargam Mangalaram and Pragati Hivale provided excellent accompaniment.

In the second session, the melodies that flowed from world-renowned sarangi player Ustad Dilshad Khan’s fingers touched the hearts of the audience. The sound of the sarangi is the unspoken language of the human mind.

This artist, who is a legacy of ten generations of the Sikar family, began with the Bhup raga. The calm, soft melody of his raga made the atmosphere meditative. Pt Aditya Kalyanpur provided a beautiful accompaniment on the tabla. Arhan Khan, the son of Dilshad Khan, accompanied him on the sarangi. Rishi Pawar and Nikhil Ingole also assisted him.

Today’s events

--Dr Charudatta Aphale's 'Natyasangitachi Vatchal'

--Classical singing by Gajanan Keche