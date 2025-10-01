Bhaskarrao Pere’s lecture in Bamu on Gandhi Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture by former Sarpanch of ideal village-Patoda, Bhaskarrao Pere Patil, at Mahatma Phule Auditorium, at 11 am on October 3 as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

Bhaskarrao Pere Patil will deliver a lecture on 'Mera Gaon, Mera Desh.' Dean of the Humanities Department Dr Sanjay Salunke, will preside over the function.

Director of the centre Dr Sudhakar Shendge, has appealed to all to attend the programme.

Meanwhile, a greeting programme will be held in the main building to commemorate Gandhi on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and other officials will also grace the event.