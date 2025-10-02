Bhim sagar overflows as Vishuddhanand Bodhi Foundation launches 25-acre project at Aurangabad Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tens of thousands of devotees, dressed in white, thronged Aurangabad Caves to celebrate the 69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Day, honoring Gautam Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The event featured prayers, spiritual activities, book stalls, blood donation camps, and food and water facilities provided by Ambedkarite organizations.

Grand Project Unveiled:

The Vishuddhanand Bodhi Foundation announced a 25-acre development project at the caves’ foothills. Present were Adv. Balasaheb Ambedkar and Anjalitai Ambedkar. The project will include:

• 100-foot statues of Gautam Buddha and Emperor Ashoka

• Vishuddhanand Bodhi Mahavihar

• 8 acres of gardens to boost tourism

Adv. Ambedkar urged the government to approve land allocation promptly. Bhaddant Vishuddhanand Bodhi stressed community unity and swift action to realize the vision.

Cultural Performances:

Actress Prerana Kharat opened with an emotional spiritual performance, “Mi, Ramai Boltey,” moving the audience. Devotees took 22 pledges, strengthening community commitment. Musical performances by Prakashdeep Wankhade, Snehal Wankhade, Sakshi Wankhade, and Meghanand Jadhav celebrated Bhim and Ambedkarite ideals.

Key Address:

Adv. Balasaheb Ambedkar praised Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s wisdom and encouraged devotees to seek knowledge, act courageously, and vote responsibly.

Logistical Challenges:

Devotees struggled on the poorly lit, narrow path from the university to the caves. Authorities were urged to improve lighting, widen the road, and pave it properly to accommodate growing crowds.

Event Management:

The program was conducted by Prantos Waghmare, Deepak Nikalje, and Baba Tayde, with Samata Sainik Dal honoring Adv. Balasaheb Ambedkar.