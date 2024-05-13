Bhondawe Patil school records 100 per cent result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Bhondawe Patil Public School (BPPS), Bajajnagar has achieved a perfect 100% pass percentage in the CBSE grade 10 examinations. Six students soared above the 90% mark, while an additional ten students secured an impressive 85% and above.

Purva Pawar bagged the first rank in the school scoring 96.20%. Other successful students are: Sarthak Chalak (94.40%), Vedika Shinde (92.80%), Purva Waghchaure (91.60%), and Tejaswini Phatangare (91.40%).

BPPS chairman Hanuman Bhondawe,

school principal Manoj Savale, vice-principal Sarmishta Dutta, coordinators Rani Sawant, Ghehna Shajida, and staff congratulated the successful students.