Bhujbal criticizes Sharad Pawar, later refers him as god

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference on Saturday, State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal raised questions regarding Sharad Pawar's criticism of his presence in the Yeola constituency, despite being elected four times. He also revered both leaders, considering Thackeray and Pawar as gods, referring to them as Pandurang-Vitthal.

During the press conference, Bhujbal emphasized that he is an MLA associated with a party. But it does not make him liable for the whole party’s decision. The actual decision is made by the activists, stating that only their support is important.

Bhujbal expressed his confusion about Pawar's statement and pondered the potential consequences if a similar situation were to occur from Gondia to Baramati.

He openly stated that he had met with Pawar and asked for blessings for Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal also highlighted his extensive experience of working with both Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar for thirty and twenty-five years, respectively.

Responding to questions about Pawar allegedly targeting OBCs by conducting meetings in Yeola, Beed, Kolhapur, Bhujbal replied, "If you think so, I think so too!"

Additionally, Bhujbal expressed his concerns about Sambhaji Bhide, questioning the use of the name and urging action against him. He clarified that he does not oppose hardworking Brahmins but is against any form of discrimination.