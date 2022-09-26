Bhumre appointed as guardian minister of Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde today announced the names of guardian ministers in all over Maharashtra. The EGS minister and MLA from Paithan constituency Sandeepan Bhumre has been shortlisted as the guardian minister of Aurangabad district.

The appointment of Bhumre is celebrated by one and all as the local minister got the chance to become the guardian minister of Aurangabad after 22 long years. Shiv Sena MLA Chandrakant Khaire became the guardian minister for the last time in 1995.

In 1995, Sena-BJP’s Shiv Shahi government led by the chief minister Manohar Joshi appointed the

local MLA Chandrakant Khaire as the guardian minister of Aurangabad. He held the position till 1999.

Later on, the state witnessed the Congress and Democratic Front government, but the guardian

ministers appointed in the district were outsiders like Patangrao Kadam, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Balasaheb Thorat. Later on, the BJP-Sena alliance government from 2014 to 2019, appointed Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde as the guardian minister of Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, the new government formed in the state, one and a half month ago, led by Eknath Shinde as the CM, today announced the list of guardian ministers. The secretariat declared the list late in the evening.

Celebration by Bhumre supporters

The Shinde group of Shiv Sena celebrated the appointment of Bhumre with enthusiam in front of his contact office at Sutgirni Chowk in the city. Bhumre’s supporters bursted fire-crackers on the occasion.

There are eight districts in Marathwada. However, the CM gave the responsibilities of two districts each to three ministers, while two remaining ministers will be looking after one district each.

The district wise names of guardian ministers appointed include Aurangabad (Sandeepan Bhumre), Latur-Nanded (Girish Mahajan), Parbhani-Osmanabad (Tanaji Sawant), Hingoli (Abdul Sattar) and Jalna-Beed (Atul Save).