Bhutan delegation in city

Aurangabad:

A 13-member parliamentary delegation from Bhutan has arrived in the city today. The delegation arrived at Chikalthana Airport on Thursday evening. The airport director D G Salve, deputy commandant (CRPF) Pawan Kumar and deputy collector Sangeeta Chavan welcomed the delegates.

The delegation is staying in a five-star hotel. They will be visiting Ajanta Caves on Friday and will leave Aurangabad in the evening.