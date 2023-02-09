Bhutan delegation in city
A 13-member parliamentary delegation from Bhutan has arrived in the city today. The delegation arrived at Chikalthana Airport on Thursday evening. The airport director D G Salve, deputy commandant (CRPF) Pawan Kumar and deputy collector Sangeeta Chavan welcomed the delegates.
The delegation is staying in a five-star hotel. They will be visiting Ajanta Caves on Friday and will leave Aurangabad in the evening.