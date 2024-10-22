Bibi ka Maqbara; Panchakki amazed Deccan Odyssey tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 22 tourists of the ambitious luxury train, Deccan Odyssey, were impressed with the architectural beauty of the heritage Bibi ka Maqbara (Royal Mausoleum) and Panchakki (Water Mill) on Monday morning. They spent around two and a half hours at these two monuments.

The on-board tourists had halted in the city after four long years. So far, the tourists on board would descend in the city to see only world heritage Ellora Caves, Ajanta Caves and Devgiri Fort. Hence the tourists after seeing Maqbara and Panchakki boarded the luxury train for Tadoba at around 1.30 pm.

Earlier, the tourists visited Ellora Caves and Devgiri Fort on Sunday.