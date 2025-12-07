Bicycle tour of historic sites

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of World Heritage Week, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Cycling Association organized a Heritage Cycle Ride from November 19 to 25. Over seven days, participants cycled to seven historic sites across the city. Medals were presented to the participating cyclists on December 6 at Bibi Ka Maqbara by dignitaries. The event was praised for raising awareness about the conservation of the city’s heritage.

The ceremony was attended by superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India, Dr. Shivkumar Bhagat ; director of Tourism, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr. Rajesh Ragde; and from the department of History and Ancient Indian Culture, Dr. Sanjay Paikrao. Medals were awarded to cyclists including Charanjit Singh Sangha, Anil Sulakhe, Pawan Rajput, Mohan Khandagle, Prasad Joshi, Amogh Jain, Amey Kulkarni, Harshad Adalkoda, Akash Take, Vijay More, Changdev Mane, Sachin Kasliwal, Rahul Kumar, Ajay Kulkarni, Dr. Rajesh Rodge, Manoj Jadhav, Vinay Agrawal, Ashish Kalamb, Vijay Patodi, Sunil Kondewar, Ravindra Joshi, and Rajkumar Malani.

Photo Caption: Cyclists and dignitaries at the Heritage Cycle Ride.