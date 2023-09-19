Bid to steal halogen lights foiled; two held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city spend crores of rupees on illumination of the landmark buildings, main roads, squares and circles for the cabinet meeting and to mark the completion of 75 years of Marathwada Muktisangram. However, it has come to notice that the thieves has started targetting on stealing of expenseive halogen lights.

In last three days, incidents of stealing these lights had taken place at two places. Two days ago, two accused Shekhar Chandrabhan Danke and Prahlad Gajanan Kharat (Amber Hill) were caught red-handed while they were taking away the 400 voltage lights in autorickshaw near SBOA school. On September 18, early morning (3.30 am), Arbaz Shaikh Moin and Shaikh Naveed Shaikh Lateef (Harshnagar in Labour Colony) were found stealing the halogen lights installed in front of the district collector’s official residence. Few of them noticed it and reported to the police. The City Chowk police station’s head constable S L Kolte arrested the duo. Acting upon the complaint of the light contractor Rafiq Ahmed Khan, the police booked them. When produced in the court they have been sentenced to the Harsul Jail, said Kolte.