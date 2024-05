Change in traffic route on Bidkin, Paithan & Solapur Dhule Highway for heavy vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has started laying a pipeline on the Paithan Bidkin main road under a new water supply scheme. The work on the road is also underway. This is causing traffic congestion on a big level. Considering this, superintendent of police Manish Kalwanyia closed the road for heavy vehicles coming from Bidkin to the city from May 10 onwards.

Box

Changes in traffic route

--Heavy vehicles going from Chhatrapati Sambhajingar to Paithan road will have to use Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nilajgao Phata, L and T road, and DMIC road to reach Paithan.

---The vehicles going towards Ahmednagar from Jalna Road, Karmad, Kachner Kaman, Kachner Gao Porgaon Phata, Bidkin, Nilajgaon Phata, Bidkin, Shekta Phata and Iswardi will now use Jalna Road, Karma, Cambridge Chowk, Jhalta Phata, Ambika Hotel, Solapur-Dhule Highway, Satara, A S Club, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nashik route.

--Those heavy vehicles which go to Jalna via Ahmednagar, Isarwadi Phata, Bidkin, Kachner Kaman and Karmad will use Ahmednagar-Pune road, Isarwadi Phata, Waluj, A S Club Chowk, Solapur, Dhule Highway, Satara, Gandheli, Aadgaon, Hotel Ambika, Jhalta Phata, Cambridge Chowk-Jalna.

--The heavy vehicles going to Solapur-Dhule Highway via Kachner Kama, Porgaon Phata, L and T Company, Bidkin, Shekta Phata, Iswarwadi Phata, Ahmednagar and Pune, will have to use Isarwadai Phata, Waluj, A S Club, Solapur-Dhule Highway, Satara, Gandheli, Nipani, Kachner Kaman and Solapur.