Union Budget 2023: 100 labs for developing apps using 5G services to set up in Engineering institution

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 100 labs for developing apps using 5G services will be set up in Engineering Institution. To realise new range of opportunities, business models and employment potential, labs will cover among others, apps like Smart Classrooms, Precision Farming, Intelligent Transports Systems and Healthcare.

In her Budget 2023 speech, she said, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment plan will be carried out for the next 3 years. The government will also open 157 new nursing colleges. "The Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, over the next three years," she said.