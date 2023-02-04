G20 delegates to visit 3 local heritage sites

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today underlined that the W20 delegation during their two-day tour to the city (on February 27 and 28) will be visiting selected heritage monuments including the Taj of Deccan - Bibi ka Maqbara; Aurangabad Caves and Sunehri Mahal, due to shortage of time.

The development and beautification works are going on a war-footing basis in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, the AMC has received orders to finish the works on hand by February 15.

It may be noted that the women delegates from 19 countries, which are a part of G20, are visiting the city. The delegates are mostly related to Women and Child Development. The delegates will be accommodated in Hotel Rama International and Hotel Vivanta. It is learnt that many programmes have been organised in these two days.

The AMC administrator added, “The tour has been arranged as per the scheduled itinerary of the G20 delegates. Of their tight schedule, only two hours are reserved for visiting the heritage sites and places. Hence they will be visiting Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves and Sunehri Mahal.”

According to reliable sources, “The delegation will be visiting the heritage sites in the evening. They will be visiting the Aurangabad Caves at around 5 pm, then proceed towards Sunehri Mahal and also glance at the regional museum (housed in the heritage). They will be visiting Maqbara in the evening so that they can enjoy seeing the LED lighting and fountains at the monument.”