Bidkin power sub-station gets ISO certification

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) as its 33/11 KV power sub-station at Bidkin has become the first in Marathwada and the second in Maharashtra to receive ISO 9001 : 2015 certification.

MSEDCL chief engineer Dr. Murhari Kele, superintending engineer Pravin Daroli, executive engineer Sandeep Deshpande, additional executive engineer Vishwanath Lahane, Deepak Mane and assistant police inspector (Bidkin) Ganesh Suravse graced the ISO certificate presentation function.

The chief engineer felicitated the assistant engineer Avinash Chavan and operators of the Bidkin sub-station. Dr Kele appealed to the engineers, officers and staff of other sub-stations and sections in the zone to follow the footsteps of Bidkin substation and earn ISO certification through rendering prompt and quality service to the consumers.

The ISO representative Nandkumar Deshmukh said that all the 59 improvements suggested by us were fulfilled by the Bidkin sub-station. It includes safety and uninterrupted power supply.

The principal operator (Gandheli sub-station) Shravan Kolnurkar also spoke on the occasion. The deputy executive engineer (Paithan sub-division), Ashok Ghule, assistant engineers Ganesh Rathod, Ishwar Taware, Santosh Surve, Rohit Tayade, Pushkar Purandare, Rajendra Rathod, Vinod Shevankar and other officers and employees of MSEDCL were present on the occasion.