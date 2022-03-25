Big Bazaar ordered to pay Rs 1,500 for a cloth bag

Rs 19 were charged for cloth bag and Rs 2.33 and Rs 2.36 under personal accident insurance

Aurangabad, March 25:

The Big Bazaar (Future Retail Ltd.) in the city which charged Rs 19 for a cloth bag for carrying purchased goods, has been ordered by the Jalna district consumer disputes redressal forum to pay Rs 1,500 as compensation to the customer and the cost of the complaint.

The commission also directed Big Bazaar to clarify the amount taken in the name of personal accident insurance in the bill. According to the complaint, Ashwini Mahesh Dhannavat from Jalna went to the paying counter at the Big Bazaar, when the employee demanded money for the cloth bag. It was not mentioned in the mall that the customer will have to purchase a separate bag after buying goods. The bag was charged Rs 19 in the bill. The bill also included charges of Rs 2.33 and Rs 2.36 for personal accident insurance. When Ashwini inquired about the additional charges after realizing that extra money had been charged in the bill, the management did not give satisfactory answers. She lodged a complaint with the Jalna district consumer disputes redressal forum through adv Mahesh Dhannavat along with the copy of the bill.

Lack of service and unfair trade practices

Not giving free bag to the customer, not giving such notice and details of the bag sold and not tying the goods properly for carrying are indications of lack of service as per the order of National Commission 975 to 988/2020 and adoption of unfair trade practices, said commission chairperson Neelima Sant, members Anita Kankaria and Manisha Chitlange while giving the above orders.