Big bills for patients, But small fee charts in hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

It is mandatory for private hospitals to display their treatment fee charts prominently at the entrance. While many hospitals follow this rule, in some hospitals the boards are placed obscurely in a corner, often so small that the charges are hardly visible.

In several private hospitals, rules are being ignored such as not displaying the fee chart properly, not obtaining valid fire safety certificates, and disposing of biomedical waste in the open. The municipal health department stated that hospitals have been informed about the requirement to display fee charts and the Patient Rights Charter in visible areas. It also mentioned that punitive action is taken when hospitals are found dumping biomedical waste in the open.

Patients complain of arbitrary billing

Patients across the city allege that some hospitals charge arbitrary and inflated fees. Tests, medicines, and consulting charges are reportedly being billed at excessively high rates.

Neglect in enforcing the Nursing Home Act

Private hospitals are required to register under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act. New registrations and renewals are valid for three years. However, it has been observed that some hospitals are neglecting the renewal process.

What does the law say?

If a hospital is found operating without valid registration, action is taken under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act, 1949, according to the municipal health department.

Boards must be prominently displayed

Hospitals must display boards showing the charges levied on patients in visible areas. In many hospitals, these boards are tucked away in corners and are too small to read easily. The health authorities need to pay attention to this issue.

— Kundan Late, Marathwada Chief Coordinator, Patient Rights Council