Big cat 'Veer' suffering from toothache

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The veterinarians at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo are concerned about the recovery of the six-year-old white tiger's health. The big cat 'Veer' is fine, but his movements are not agile as expected and also suffering from toothache. Hence the zoo officials put him on a three-day high antibiotic dosage

(pain killer) to provide relief from the pains. Veer will be released in his enclosure after analysing his health on Monday!, it is learnt.

As reported earlier, the white tiger was reported ill last Saturday (Feb 19). The vets and experts immediately shifted him to the veterinary hospital on the campus and put him on saline for one day. The treatment was underway under the guidance of veterinarian Niti Singh Chavan. Later on, the AMC pressed an expert from the College of Veterinary Science (Parbhani) Dr Tawheed Ahmed Shafi, who then conducted a clinical examination and prescribed the required treatment.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey after inquiring about the health of 'Veer' instructed the veterinarian to take all care including food and medicine and recommended preparing charts to track progress in his health and diet.

The civic chief also obtained details about the natural habitat of the tigers and the food habits of Veer. The veterinary officer Shaikh Shahed and the livestock supervisor Sanjay Nandan were also present while the administrator was inquiring about the health of the ailing tiger.

It may be noted that there are 12 tigers in the zoo. It includes nine yellow tigers and three white tigers. "As of today, we noticed that Veer is facing hardship in biting the food. This is a possible indication of toothache. Hence, the wildlife has been prescribed for high antibiotics to provide relief as early as possible," said the sources.