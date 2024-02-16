Big decision regarding Maratha reservation on Feb 20

MLA Sanjay Shirsat's claims in a press conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation seems to be bearing fruit, his demands have been fulfilled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In such a situation, the government is worried that Jarange Patil's health should not be affected by the hunger strike. Now a special session is being held on February 20, a big decision will be taken in this session, said Shiv Sena (Shinde) spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat while speaking to the media on Friday.

MLA Shirsat said that the government has decided to give reservation to the Maratha community without affecting the reservation of OBCs. The report of the State Backward Classes Commission has been accepted by CM Shinde today. This report will be discussed in a special subcommittee. The way for reservation will be cleared only after this process is completed. In such a situation, we appeal to Jarange Patil to exercise restraint and call off his fast. The government wants him to be healthy and in good health. MLA Shirsat alleged that some Marathas and OBCs are trying to derail the process by creating conflict. There is a plan of some people to defame Jarange and CM Shinde, we will not allow it to succeed. The deadline for submission of suggestions and objections regarding Maratha reservation ends today at 5 pm. There will be no injustice to OBCs, the stand of the government is clear.

Sanjay Raut should retire

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the decision given by assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar regarding the NCP MLA’s disqualification case is a laughing stock. I advice Raut that rather than criticizing, one should reflect on oneself, if it is not possible to do so. He should retire from politics.