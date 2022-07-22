Big news! Mega Textile Park in Auric; State government send proposal to centre

Aurangabad: A proposal to set up a mega textile park at Auric under the PM Mitra scheme was recently submitted to the central government on behalf of the state government. If this project on 1000 acres is approved, direct employment will be available to one lakh citizens and indirect employment to two lakh people. For this, the follow-up of the state government will be important.

Seven Mega Textile Parks will be set up across the country under Pradhan Mantri Mitra Yojana. Entrepreneurs want to come here and start their businesses. For this, all kinds of facilities including electricity, water, internet facility are available for them. One acre of land required for Mega Textile Park under PM Mitra Yojana is available in Auric. Along with this, there are all kinds of other facilities. Central Govt In 2020, mega textile parks have been announced to be set up at seven locations across the country under PM Mitra Yojana. According to this announcement, these mega parks will be constructed in three years.

18 proposals have been sent to the Union Ministry of Textiles for Mega Textile Park from 13 states including Maharashtra across the country. In it, the Maharashtra government has submitted a proposal to set up mega textile parks at Auric in Aurangabad and Amravati in Vidarbha. After the approval of the textile project, the central government expects that the industry coming here will provide direct employment to about one lakh people and two lakh people indirectly. Auric, which has been built at the expense of crores of rupees, has yet to come up with any big industry. Due to this, a strong effort and follow-up is expected from the state government to get a textile park approved in Auric.